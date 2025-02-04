Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are pushing to remove trade barriers to selling outdoor apparel that does not contain PFAS.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, introduced a bill Tuesday in the House of Representatives. U.S. Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, previously introduced similar legislation in the U.S. Senate.

“The bill aims to eliminate a significant trade barrier that currently penalizes companies for choosing environmentally friendly alternatives to these harmful ‘forever chemicals’ in water-resistant apparel,” according to a news release by Pingree.

Pingree said in a written statement that the Protect Our Clothes from PFAS Act, which she co-sponsored with U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, promotes “safer alternatives to ensure that waterproof garments are not contributing to the contamination of our food and water, or the rise in cancer and other diseases linked to PFAS exposure. It’s a commonsense solution that aligns our trade policy with public health – and incentivizes businesses to do the right thing.”

Because of a loophole in trade laws, water-resistant clothing made with PFAS qualifies for a 7% tariff, while non-PFAS alternatives are subject to a 27% tariff. The bill, if approved, would align the non-PFAS clothing with the 7% tariff rate.

The bills are supported by retailers such as Freeport-based L.L.Bean.

“The environmental and health concerns associated with PFAS exposure, both in Maine and elsewhere, prompted L.L.Bean to transition our products to PFAS-free alternatives,” said Jason Sulham, spokesperson for L.L.Bean. “Unfortunately, current trade classification policy unintentionally penalizes companies who are doing the right thing by getting out of PFAS.”

Sulham said the bill would eliminate “that unintended consequence” and align trade policy with “sound environmental and health policy.”

