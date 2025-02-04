Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has introduced bipartisan federal legislation promoting new markets and research priorities to further support Maine’s maple syrup industry.

Collins submitted the bills with Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, who represents the nation’s largest maple syrup-producing state, followed by New York and Maine, respectively. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is a co-sponsor of both bills.

The Making Agricultural Products Locally Essential (MAPLE) Act would add maple syrup to the list of eligible products under the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The act would provide a new market for maple syrup producers while increasing older Mainers’ access to locally sourced maple products.

The Supporting All Producers (SAP) Act would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to consult with maple producers when determining the priorities for the Acer Access and Development Program, is a competitive grant program that promotes a sustainable domestic maple syrup industry through research, education and marketing.

Maine typically produces 575,000 gallons of maple syrup annually, supporting hundreds of jobs and contributing $55 million to the state’s economy, Collins said in a statement.

“These bills support both local producers and consumers and make this market more accessible for all Mainers,” Collins said.

King said in a statement that the legislation builds on previous federal programs that have invested significantly in Maine maple producers.

“There’s nothing better than real Maine maple syrup on Sunday morning pancakes, except maybe maple syrup on the other six days of the week,” King said.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, supports the SAP Act and will review the House version of the MAPLE Act when it becomes available, said spokesperson Gabrielle Mannino.

