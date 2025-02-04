Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage presents “Art and Blooms,” its second annual pop-up floral-themed show, featuring acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, photography, glasswork, vases, and Valentine-themed cards. Beautifully curated and arranged florals by artists and designers will be available for purchase.
The show is open Feb. 7-9 and 13-15. A public reception is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to all.
Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage is a newly renovated, flexible, multi-use arts venue located within the historic First Parish Church at 40 Main St., Freeport, across from the Freeport Historical Society. The space includes a 200-seat performance venue, an art gallery, exhibition space and gathering hall. The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaboration, expanding access to arts and cultural assets, and amplifying the arts and culture as powerful tools to create, strengthen and connect community.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.