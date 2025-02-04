Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage presents “Art and Blooms,” its second annual pop-up floral-themed show, featuring acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, photography, glasswork, vases, and Valentine-themed cards. Beautifully curated and arranged florals by artists and designers will be available for purchase.

The show is open Feb. 7-9 and 13-15. A public reception is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to all.

Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage is a newly renovated, flexible, multi-use arts venue located within the historic First Parish Church at 40 Main St., Freeport, across from the Freeport Historical Society. The space includes a 200-seat performance venue, an art gallery, exhibition space and gathering hall. The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaboration, expanding access to arts and cultural assets, and amplifying the arts and culture as powerful tools to create, strengthen and connect community.

Copy the Story Link