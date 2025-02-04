LEWISTON – Andrea Quaid, 70, of Lewiston, passed away on Jan. 31, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Oct. 16, 1954, the daughter of Donald J. Quaid and Evelyn Feczko Quaid. She graduated from Ramapo High School and from Dartmouth College in the first class of women in 1976 with a B.A. in French Languages and Literature.

After college, she worked in investment management services for banks in New York, Chicago, London, and Paris, before returning to the States where she spent her career in government service, working in the office of Congressman Michael Michaud, and at the time of her death, as a Constituent Services Representative for Senator Angus King, handling casework around immigration and State Department issues.

Known for her wonderful sense of humor, Andrea loved reading and theater and performed for the Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre in “To Kill a Mockingbird”, “You Can’t Take it With You”, “The Importance of Being Earnest”, and “The Odd Couple”.

Fluent in French, she was a true Francophile, who loved French culture and conversing with new and native French speaking Mainers. She served on the boards of the Franco-American Collection at L-A College of USM, the Androscoggin Land Trust, the L-A Community Little Theatre and the Dartmouth College Club of Maine.

Andrea was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Patroushka.

She is survived by her brother, Donald (Sherrie Bergman); her niece, Molly Bergman Quaid of Cambridge, Mass.; nephew, David Louis-Bergman Quaid of New York, N.Y.; numerous cousins; and a wide circle of devoted friends.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude for the extraordinary, compassionate care that Andrea received from the Cardiac ICU team at the Malone Family Tower at MaineHealth.

A visitation for Andrea will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Fortin and Pinette Group in Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. A reception will follow.

Andrea’s ashes will be interred at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines, North Carolina at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin and Pinette Group Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, ME 04240, 207-784-4023.

Donations in Andrea’s memory may be made to the

ICU Cardiology Team –

4th floor Malone Family Tower,

Maine Medical Center,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102,

attn: Kelly Hanley, or

USM Franco-American Collection,

attn: Anna Faherty,

51 Westminster St.,

Lewiston, ME 04240

