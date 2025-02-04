AUGUSTA – Roy Burgoyne passed away on Jan. 23, 2025, in Augusta, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Kingsclear Canada on Aug. 11, 1944, and raised by his mother, Gladys, Roy moved to Portland at the age of 13 and attended Cheverus High School. Roy married Sara Calvert (deceased August 2024) in 1968 and they had two children, Brian Burgoyne and Anne Marie Burgoyne.

Roy proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years receiving the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1967. Roy always talked about his four years working on tugboats at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and driving around California in the ’60s

Roy worked in the printing industry until his retirement.

He is survived by his two children; granddaughter and the light of his life, Sydney Burgoyne; sisters-in-law Alice Eggett (Donald) and Gladys Luevano (David); and a number of nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Burgoyne; and mother, Gladys Burgoyne.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother-in-law, and will be remembered for his sincerity, honesty, and friendliness. He will remain in our hearts forever.

A private ceremony in honor of his dedication to his military life will be held for him and his wife Sara and both will be laid to rest at the Augusta veterans cemetery at a later date.

