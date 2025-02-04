WESTBROOK – Sharon (Wood) Obie passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
She was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Portland.
She lived by the mantra: “If you’re happy, I’m happy.”
She graduated from South Portland High School and moved to Washington, D.C., working for Margaret Chase Smith.
Sharon met her husband Paul in 1979, and they were married in 1980.
Sharon was an avid quilter, gardener, skier and dancer. She was a loving wife, mother, and a doting Nana.
She was predeceased by her father Perley Wood, mother Caro Wentworth, and brother Timothy Wood. She leaves behind her husband Paul, sons, Justin, Brandon and his wife Kristiana, and grandkids, Kaelyn, Addison, and Weston.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Thursday, February 6, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, February 6, at Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland, followed by a reception at the church.
Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted to benefit New England Cancer Specialists and Hospice of Southern Maine.
