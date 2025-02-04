Obie, Sharon (Wood) Feb. 2, 2025. Visit, 10-11 a.m., February 6, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Funeral, noon, Peoples United Methodist Church, South Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Obie, Sharon (Wood) Feb. 2, 2025. Visit, 10-11 a.m., February 6, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Funeral, noon, ...
Obie, Sharon (Wood) Feb. 2, 2025. Visit, 10-11 a.m., February 6, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Funeral, noon, Peoples United Methodist Church, South Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.