Portland’s biggest school district budget challenges in the next fiscal year will be the increasing cost of personnel, increasing debt costs for past borrowing, inflationary pressures and special education programming. That’s what Superintendent Ryan Scallon said at the first school board public forum on the fiscal 2026 budget.

The school board’s Tuesday night budget forum was held at Casco Bay High School. Public commenters weighed in on the budget process, with many encouraging the district to increase music education opportunities.

The forum kicked off with a presentation from Scallon, who laid out the greatest budget challenges for the coming fiscal year. He said the district has a healthy fund balance of about $13.8 million, while an unknown variable is the rapidly changing landscape of federal education funding and policy, which President Donald Trump has promised to overhaul.

“At this time, my recommendation is that we continue to move forward with our budget process while paying attention to these, to be responsive and know that we have a healthy fund balance to soften any potential negative adjustments in the year,” Scallon said.

Last year, 70% of Portland voters supported the $161 million budget. During the budgeting process, parents spoke against a proposed $2 million in cuts that would have eliminated almost 30 positions. The final budget approved by the board and City Council eliminated 10 jobs.

Scallon said last year’s budget added mental health and social work support, increased planning time for teachers, retained multilingual learner staff, increased reading intervention resources, added culture coordinators and maintained extracurriculars and sports. It reduced the number of middle and high school teachers, and the size of some central office departments.

For the next fiscal year, he said some new or increased investments will include adult education, special education and multilingual learners.

On Tuesday, public commenters focused on the district’s increasing needs. Several commenters encouraged the district to increase property taxes if necessary to fully fund education. Portland parent Damon Yakovleff said property tax relief can ease that burden on homeowners who need help.

“We can’t balance our budget on the backs of hard–working teachers and students” Yakovleff said. “So I think we really need to pursue property tax credit programs as much as we can, when we do need to increase the budgets and tax rates.”

Many commenters also asked the district to add more music education by increasing the number of music teacher positions. They cited benefits of music that extend beyond the learning of an instrument, like building relationships and improving communication skills.

Scallon will present a recommended budget to the school board on March 4. The board will vote on the budget April 8, then it will tentatively go to the City Council for a vote on May 19. The public will vote June 10 on the budget, as well as on a school board member to fill a vacant at-large seat for a six-month term.

