We’re on to February and the winter sports season is entering its final phase.

The postseason.

Girls’ hockey will kick things off this week, while the basketball regular campaign comes to a close.

Indoor track, swimming and skiing are closing in on their championship meets as well.

Here’s a glimpse of where things stand for local squads:

Girls hockey

The girls hockey postseason kicked off with the South Region quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Falmouth/Scarborough co-op squad finished the regular season 5-13 after last week’s 6-3 home loss to Biddeford. Falmouth/Scarborough went to Biddeford for its first playoff game.

If Falmouth/Scarborough was able to spring an upset, it would go to top-ranked, two-time reigning state champion Cheverus (14-1-1) for the semifinals Saturday.

Boys basketball

Scarborough’s boys basketball team was 8-9 and third in Class AA South following a 57-45 loss at reigning state champion Windham and Tuesday’s 66-59 home win over visiting Edward Little. Against the Eagles, Adam Fitzgerald had 13 points and Carter Blanche added 12. In the victory over the Red Eddies, Will MacDonald led the way with 22 points, Blanche tallied 16 and Fitzgerald added 14.

The Red Storm were scheduled to wrap up the regular season Thursday at Falmouth. Scarborough will likely host a Class AA South quarterfinal next week. The foe will be determined.

With sharpshooters like Blanche and Fitzgerald on the floor, the Red Storm believe they’re capable of making a tournament run.

“I have a young team,” Scarborough coach Phil Conley said. “Only two guys with varsity experience. We’ve been right there with the top teams in the league. We’re getting better. I always tell my guys if they give me everything they have, that’s all I can ask as a coach. What we need to do a better job of is boxing out defensively. Offensively, I think we’re fine.”

Girls basketball

Scarborough’s girls’ squad was 7-10 and fourth in Class AA South following a 51-46 home loss to Windham and Tuesday’s 54-23 loss at Edward Little. Against the Eagles, Helena Bukarac led the way with 20 points. Ellie Rumelhart added nine. In the loss to the Red Eddies, Avery Bastian had a team-high six points.

The Red Storm were scheduled to wrap up the regular season Thursday at home versus Falmouth. Scarborough will take part in the Class AA South quarterfinals next week. The foe and location are to be determined.

While the Red Storm have struggled of late, dropping six of seven and five in a row, there’s no question they could make life difficult for a higher-ranked team in the tournament. Look no further than Scarborough’s upset win over reigning Class AA champion Cheverus earlier this season, its ability to lock down on defense and penchant for hitting 3-pointers.

“We have a chance to get to the Civic Center and down there, you never know,” said longtime Red Storm coach Mike Giordano.

Boys hockey

Scarborough’s boys hockey team was 5-7 and eighth in the Class A statewide Heals (nine teams make the playoffs) after a 3-2 home loss to Edward Little last week.

The Red Storm still have time to solidify a postseason berth and perhaps move up in the standing. They had six games to go at press time, starting with a visit to St. Dom’s Wednesday. Scarborough goes to Edward Little Saturday and hosts Biddeford Monday.

Indoor track

Scarborough’s boys were second to Gorham and the Red Storm girls placed second to Windham at a regular season-ending league meet last weekend.

Scarborough will take part in the Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet Saturday.

Swimming

The South and North Division Southwesterns championship meets are being held this week in Cape Elizabeth.