Police killed a man who they say shot a deputy and police dog during an hours-long standoff Monday in Aroostook County.

The incident began Monday morning when Maine State Police and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office were called to 20 Ranger St. in Portage Lake, where a woman told police she had been fighting with 29-year-old Steven Righini. She said he had pushed her into a wall and was inside the house with their 4-week-old infant.

After trying unsuccessfully to get Righini to come outside, troopers and deputies tried to take him into custody. While struggling with the officers, Righini pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at them as he ran back into the house, according to state police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

As deputies and troopers attempted to back out of the driveway, Righini grabbed another gun and fired at the cruiser, striking Deputy Shane Campbell in the shoulder. Deputy Reid Clark then shot at Righini, Moss said.

Over the next several hours, state police attempted to negotiate with Righini, who police said refused to surrender and eventually tried to flee in a vehicle. A state police tactical team was able to disable his car, and he fled on foot, according to police.

Just before 8 p.m., Righini shot and injured a state police K9. Police say he then pointed his gun at the troopers and was shot by Troopers Andrew Hardy and Jonathan Russell.

Advertisement

Righini was pronounced dead at the scene.

Campbell was taken to Northern Light Hospital in Presque Isle for treatment and released Monday. Preacher, the injured dog, was taken to an emergency vet and was in surgery late Monday night with serious injuries.

The infant was not injured and was returned to her mother.

Clark, Hardy and Russell are all on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol while the Office of the Attorney General investigates the use of deadly force.

Copy the Story Link