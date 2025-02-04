A Portland man police say is tied to a fatal October shooting has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

Omar Abd Elkader, 21, is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after police said he shot and killed 31-year-old Edgar Candollivizaca, also known as Edgar Cando, on Oct. 28 near the intersection of Portland and Alder Streets.

Cando was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. His obituary describes him as a father, and a kind and compassionate man who loved his family and friends.

Abd Elkader was arraigned in Cumberland County Superior Court on Tuesday morning, standing beside his attorneys Matthew Crockett and Andrew Edwards. He only spoke to state his name and confirm with Superior Court Justice Deborah Cashman that he understood the charge and his rights.

Crockett declined to comment on the case after the hearing, saying the defense team is still reviewing the evidence.

Abd Elkader is being held without bail, but he and his attorneys could request a Harnish hearing to challenge that.

Portland police have said little about the shooting, which occurred on the edge of the Bayside neighborhood near Dyer’s Variety Store. Abd Elkader was arrested after an interview at police headquarters about three hours after the shooting. Court documents detailing the reason for his arrest were not available Tuesday morning.

