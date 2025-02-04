PITTSFIELD — The entire time she talked, Shelby Jordan tossed the basketball to herself. She spun it, tossed it gently in the air, grabbed it back like it was the most important thing in the world, then tossed it again.

Passion has a strong grip and sharp teeth. Basketball has a tight hold on Shelby, a senior at Maine Central Institute.

According to the Maine Principals’ Association, there are 71 co-ed unified basketball teams in Maine this season.

Unified sports are offered as co-ed athletic opportunities for students with developmental disabilities by the MPA in partnership with the Special Olympics.

Unfortunately, MCI doesn’t offer unified basketball. Fortunately, MCI found a spot for Jordan on the girls varsity basketball team.

“It’s just been great to watch her grow over the past two years. She’s never negative,” said Adrianna Brooks, a senior at MCI and one of the team’s captains.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen fans get ejected from at least three high school basketball games across the state. Their behavior goes beyond boorish, takes a right turn at pathetic and drives straight into unabated jackassery (including at Oak Hill, where one adult ran from the third row of the bleachers to the court to get in an official’s face). Shelby’s story is a reminder that despite the mounting evidence to the contrary, we haven’t completely lost our capacity for empathy and basic kindness.

“I’ve really seen her come out of her shell the last couple of years, not just in the gym but all over campus. She’s much more energetic, outgoing; everyone is really friendly with her and she’s equally as friendly with everybody else,” said Jason Allen, MCI’s athletic director. “When she was a freshman and sophomore, she was a little more, kept to herself and wasn’t putting herself out there. Now she’s involved with basketball, unified bocce, she’s involved with other clubs and activities on campus.”

Shelby’s love for basketball emerged two years ago. In late February or early March each year, MCI hosts a winter carnival in which the four classes compete against each other in a number of games. Shelby played basketball for the sophomores, even scored a basket in a game, and as a junior came out for the team. She played in some junior varsity games.

“It’s a change, something that I normally would not have done. First time for everything, I guess,” Shelby said, then she laughed, an honest I-can’t-believe-I-get-to-play-basketball laugh. “We get to bond as a team.”

Last spring, Shelby was a member of MCI’s unified bocce team, and the leadership abilities she developed playing with the Huskies all winter were apparent, Allen said.

“I don’t know if basketball’s done that, or Shelby’s nature, but it’s really helped her blossom,” he said.

This season, new varsity coach Michael Savage was happy to have Shelby join the varsity.

“She runs the clock every day. I run a very regimented practice, two minutes on the clock, three minutes on the clock, four minutes on the clock. The clock is 100% accurate at all times,” Savage said. “Her teammates just love her to death. I took over late June, early July. She’s had perfect attendance. She’s never ever, ever missed a session, summer or winter. As you can see by the gym going crazy, everybody just loves her.”

Savage was referring to the Huskies’ senior night festivities held before Monday night’s game against Waterville, a 37-21 MCI win. Shelby was the last of the Huskies’ five seniors announced, and she was met with the loudest ovation of the night. It was the kind of applause for which gyms were built. She also got the start, the first of her career.

Shelby provided one of the highlights of the Maine high school basketball season when she made a layup late in the Huskies’ game at Mount View. Give thanks to Mount View coach Tyler Wilcox. A physical education teacher at Mount View, Wilcox also coaches the school’s unified basketball team. He knows what playing basketball, as well as being part of a team, does for his students on the unified team. Wilcox gets that high school sports is about bigger things than gold balls and banners on gym walls.

Before the game, Wilcox told Savage, his predecessor on the Mustangs’ bench, that if the game was in hand late (it was, the Mustangs won 55-26), and the Huskies got Shelby into the game (they did), his team would help her score her first varsity points.

“Unified and special needs students have always had a special place in my heart,” Wilcox said. “In my mind, there’s no difference if we win by 30 or by three. If we can make a memory for somebody who loves basketball, that’s what’s important.”

Advertisement

Shelby missed her first shot, and Mount View’s Julia Richards grabbed the rebound and turned it over to her. Shelby missed again, and again Richards got the ball to her opponent. The third shot was true, and the entire gym celebrated.

“We knew she got excited, but we were even more excited that happened for her,” said Aleah Harris, another senior captain at MCI.

The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches presents two Spirit of the Game awards, one for each region, at its annual awards banquet after the season. Shelby Jordan has to be considered for the North’s award this season. She’s certainly the spirit of the Huskies.

Asked before Monday’s game if she was nervous about making her first start, Shelby scoffed, then tossed the basketball in the air again.

“Nah,” she said.

