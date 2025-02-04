AUGUSTA — A protest against President Donald Trump scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the State House is expected to go on, despite its two official organizers canceling because of “bad actors looking to spread hate, misinformation, and turmoil.”

Protests are expected the same day at state capitals across the country in response to orders made by President Trump in his first two weeks of his second term, as well as Project 2025, a playbook by the conservative Heritage Foundation for changing American government and society whose contributors have been hired throughout the Trump administration.

The protest is scheduled between noon-8 p.m.

Kennebec County Democrats and a group called the Women’s March Augusta, Maine, both took out permits for the protest and were set to act as co-sponsors.

However, on Tuesday both groups rescinded their official involvement in the event “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The event planned for tomorrow has been infiltrated by bad actors looking to spread hate, misinformation, and turmoil,” the group said in a post on its Facebook page.

“We have pulled our permit with the Capitol Police and any one who shows up will be considered on their own. People should know we expect bad actors to show up to cause havoc please be vigilant and careful if you do decide to go anyway,” said the post.

However, another community member has since secured a permit, so the protest is still on.

The protest is part of a nationwide movement called “50501,” representing 50 protests in 50 state capitals on one day to object to Project 2025.

President Donald Trump insisted during his campaign that he wasn’t following Project 2025, but in his first two weeks in office, he has signed several executive orders that align with the project, such as taking aim at diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; freezing federal funding; and leaving the Paris Agreement on the climate crisis.

A typical protest usually does not need a permit, according to the ACLU. But if traffic is obstructed or the event is expected to be large, groups are encouraged to do so.

Lt. Steven Trahan with the Maine Capitol Police confirmed that one community member has secured a permit for the protest, while the other groups canceled.

“There have been calls and rescinding permits all afternoon. I am not really sure if anything is going to happen. It’s quite chaotic,” Trahan said.

A Facebook event for the page shows the event as canceled, but a new event was made Tuesday afternoon.

Molly White, a member of the Women’s March Augusta group, admitted the confusion in light of the group’s cancellation.

While the group is no longer leading up the protest, members will still attend, White said.

“There has been mass confusion because the Maine Dems and the Kennebec Dems no longer want to sponsor it,” White said. “However, it’s completely grassroots and other community members have secured permits so it is still on.”

