Westbrook High School football coach Sam Johnson sees the Philadelphia Eagles winning the National Football League’s Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, in New Orleans, and FOX will broadcast the game that also will be available streaming live with several options.

“I think the (Eagles) have a better team,” Johnson said in an interview.

The Chiefs represents the AFC after edging Buffalo 32-29 last week while the Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 55-23 to nail down the NFC title.

Johnson has coached Westbrook football for the past three years with 10 years on the team’s coaching staff. A Westbrook 2012 graduate, Johnson, also an English teacher, played wide receiver for Westbrook that year as a teammate of linebacker Trevor Bates, who has a Super Bowl ring as a member of the New England Patriots.

While he picks the Eagles, Johnson pointed out the Chiefs have a “mystique” about them with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Johnson described Mahomes as cerebral, athletic and often doesn’t make mistakes. “Mahomes is a gunslinger,” Johnson said.

In the quarterback matchup, Johnson described the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts as having a strong arm, quick and steady. “He can push the ball downfield,” Johnson said.

“The Eagles won’t be psyched out.”

He said the Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who scored three touchdowns while racking up 120 yards rushing in 15 carries against the Commanders, is rolling. “Barkley can run right through you or jump over you,” Johnson said.

“He has speed and strength. (He) could run circles around you in a phone booth.”

Eating up time with their running game, Johnson said the Eagles could manage the clock but Johnson expects the Chiefs to move the ball.

The Chiefs under coach Andy Reid are going for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl win while Philly hopes to redeem a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two years ago. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has led his team to Super Sunday twice in three years.

“The Chiefs will be loose,” Johnson predicted. But, “the Eagles won’t flinch, they are on a mission.”

As a fan, Johnson is hoping for a close game with “two great teams, two great coaches, and two great staffs. A great football matchup for fans.”

