AUGUSTA — Hundreds of people gathered at the State House on a chilly afternoon Wednesday to protest the first two weeks of President Trump’s second term in office.

“I am very discouraged,” said Deb Moore, a protester who drove an hour and a half to speak out about women’s rights. “We are both daughters of folks who fought during WWII and we see fascism. I went to bed and woke up in a different country.”

The protest is part of a nationwide movement at state capitals across the nation in response to Trump’s executive orders, as well as Project 2025, a blueprint by the conservative Heritage Foundation for changing American government and society whose contributors have been hired throughout the Trump administration.

Among other issues, Trump’s orders have taken aim at immigration, transgender Americans, federal diversity programs, climate change and health research.

The Augusta protest was originally co-sponsored by Kennebec County Democrats and a group called the Women’s March Augusta, Maine, which both took out permits for the event. The groups then rescinded the permits after they say the event was infiltrated by “bad actors looking to spread hate, misinformation, and turmoil.”

One person who arrived to counter the protest carrying a boombox and American Flag was escorted away by Capital Police.

Otherwise, the event went on as planned.

At risk, the protesters said, are rights for immigrants and LGBTQ+ Americans, as well as their children’s generation. They say simple government function is put in peril through the actions of Trump and Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who has gained unprecedented access to sensitive personal information and government spending contained in U.S. Treasury records.

Decades ago, Moore said, she marched against President Richard Nixon and fought for the rights of women in the workforce to have daycare for their children. She sees a repeat of that time in today’s politics.

“It’s like the 1970s all over again,” said Moore.

Lisa Leaverton of Orland said she was protesting to encourage the government to follow checks and balances.

Leaverton called state representatives over the past week and just today, after several attempts, got through to the office of Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District.

“I said, ‘We are not rejecting the GOP president, or idea that policy can’t be changed legally, we are rejecting the illegal move to plant people illegally, or that are not vetted, in the government,’” Leaverton said.

Chris Wright of Belfast said that a lot of “awful things” have happened in the time since Trump took power. He is hoping Wednesday’s protest is a way to encourage people to speak and show up. In his own time, he has taken to writing and trying to get his points across in a bipartisan fashion.

“There are a lot of organizations that are out there making life good,” he said. “We need to support those, as opposed to the hate going on. That is the saddest thing – the hate that the administration is bringing.”

Echoing other protesters, Moore said she will continue to speak out against the Trump administration. She hopes that more rights aren’t taken away from women in the meantime.

“It’s good to see so many men here,” she said. “It feels like they are abandoning us. My dad would be rolling in his grave to see what is going on right now.”

