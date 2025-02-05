Comedy

Saturday 2/8

Casey Watson: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 2/13

“Hey Party People! Get Sexy”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 2/14 & Saturday 2/15

Ian Fidance: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

“Comics Against Humanity”: Audience plays trivia with stand-up comedians, 7 p.m., Thursday, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Portland. 18-plus. hifidelitybeer.com

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 2/16

“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries

Through 2/23

Advertisement

“Contemporaries, a Group Exhibition of Visual Art “: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 2/28

“February Greenhut Artists Group Exhibit”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 3/8

“The Journal”: Kate Hargrave, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 3/15

Advertisement

“Color Therapy”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com

Through 3/22

“Collective Marks; Six Years of Print”: By Running With Scissors Art Studio, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. rwsartstudios.com/collectivemarks

Through 5/3

“Love Unfolded”: By Yarmouth Arts Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Film

Friday 2/7 & Saturday 2/8

Advertisement

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $22 students; $28 at door, $25 students. statetheatreportland.com

Saturday 2/8

“Romeo et Juliette”: Opera Maine Film Series, 1 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, OceanView, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. $15. oceanviewrc.com

Tuesday 2/11

“In the Parlor; The Final Goodbye” (2015): Part of Die Well Death Education series, 6:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Far Out; Life On and After the Commune” (2024): 7 p.m., followed by discussion with director, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15. space538.org

Advertisement

Wednesday 2/12

“Defending Your Life” (1991): Rated PG, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Stalag 17” (1953): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Through 2/13

“No Other Land” (2024): Arabic, Hebrew and English with English subtitles, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6 Friday; $10, $7 students other days. portlandmuseum.org

Thursday 2/13

Advertisement

“Patrice, The Movie” (2024): With screen printing, and advocacy letter writing by Disability Rights Maine, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10, limited free tickets available. space538.org

Friday 2/14-Friday 2/28

Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Thursday-Sunday, noon Feb. 19, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Music

Friday 2/7

Advertisement

Alma June and the Persian Cats: 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free. novelmaine.com

Arcadia Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Czarna Wolgastar Intergalactic Balkan Surf Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. Pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

S.C.O.B.Y.; Megan From Work; Sowing; Caras Collateral: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Sans Souci: Jerry Garcia tribute band, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 2/7 & Saturday 2/8

Advertisement

Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30.50 advance, $40.50 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday 2/8

“Candlelight; Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More”: 6 p.m., First Parish in Portland Unitarian Universalist, 425 Congress St., Portland. $33-$39.50. bit.ly/4aI8apz

Anni Clark: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Field Studies; City Planners: 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free. novelmaine.com

Little Oso: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Advertisement

Bella’s Bartok: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Horseface Dogchild; Future Mailmen; WonPound: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

“Candlelight; Queen vs. ABBA”: 8:30 p.m., First Parish in Portland Unitarian Universalist, 425 Congress St., Portland. $23-$36. bit.ly/4aDuAZ6

Sunday 2/9

Max García; Paula Prieto: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24.50 advance, $29.50 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Forêt Endormie: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Advertisement

Wednesday 2/12

The Flashbacks: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. blueportlandmaine.org

The Henhouse Prowlers: 7 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. $30. 317main.org

Heather Maloney; High Tea: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30.50 advance, $40.50 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 2/13

“Valentine’s Eve Concert with pianist Tom Snow”: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $12 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Advertisement

Portland Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $19 advance, $24 at door, $14 seniors, $11 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 2/14

The Bad Plus: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $42 advance, $52 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dead Gowns: 8:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $20. oxbowbeer.com

El Malo: 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. blueportlandmaine.org

The Red Eye Flight Crew, “Lonely Hearts Club Ball”: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

“Shrek Rave”: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $24-$29 advance, $34 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.org

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Advertisement

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 2/7 & Saturday 2/8

“The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Falmouth Middle School, 52 Woodville Road. $10, $5 students. bit.ly/3CA5q11

Saturday 2/8

Advertisement

“The Doors of my Life”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

“¡Flamenco!”: By Lindsey Bourassa and FLOR, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $23 at door. Pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

Through 2/9

“A Delicate Balance”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. Feb. 2, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-want. madhorse.com

Wednesday 2/12 & Thursday 2/13

“The Cher Show”: 7 p.m., with ASL interpreted show on Wednesday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $59.50-$141. porttix.com

Advertisement

Thursday 2/13

“Pining for You”: Operatic dating show with audience voting, 6 p.m. dinner and drinks, 7 p.m. show, Maine Beer Co., 525 Route 1, Freeport. $6.87-$81.49. 207tix.com

Thursday 2/13-Saturday 2/22

“Cupid’s Arrow”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Friday 2/14

“Patent Leather Valentines Burlesque”: 9 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

Through 2/23

“Murder on the Links”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, additional show 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-47 Jan. 29 and 30, $35-$73 Saturday and Sunday, $30-$67 all others, discounts for ages 65-plus and students. portlandstage.org

“Pete the Cat”: 10 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, ASL-interpreted shows 11 a.m. Feb. 8 and 15, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/petethecat

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Advertisement

Writing/Authors

Saturday 2/8

Margaret Horton author talk: “Unnamed,” 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Roger Brock book signing: “Ares of Island Falls,” 1-3 p.m., Books-A-Million, 430 Gorham Road, South Portland. eventbrite.com

Monday 2/10

Jennifer Finney Boylan author talk: “Cleavage: Men, Women and the Space Between Us,” 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $5, $35 with book. space538.org

Tuesday 2/11

Advertisement

Waubgeshig Rice author talk: “Moon of the Turning Leaves,” 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

Thursday 2/13

Deborah Prinz author talk: “On the Chocolate Trail,” noon, Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland. Followed by chocolate dinner at 6 p.m. at Maine Jewish Museum. Free, registration required. mainejewish.org

Sarah V. Schweig poet talk: “The Ocean in the Next Room,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Advertisement

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org

Cookbook Club: Recipe tasting, 5:30 p.m., third Wednesday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Cook the Book: Cook and share a recipe from a cookbook, 5:30 p.m., second Monday, September to June, Wescustago Hall/Community Center, 120 Memorial Higihway, North Yarmouth. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Podcast Brew Crew: 6:30 p.m., first Thursday, Well & Good Brewing Co., 173 Cumberland Road, North Yarmouth. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Advertisement

Saturday Morning Book Chat: 10 a.m., first Monday, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. smazur@cumberlandmaine.com

Short Story Discussion Group: 10 a.m., every other Monday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. events@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, October to June, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Tuesday Morning Book Group: 11 a.m., first Tuesday, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

Thursday Book Group: 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., last Thursday, September to May, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

Wednesday Book Group: 1 p.m., second Wednesday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. reference@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Wednesday Evening Book Group: 5 p.m., second Wednesday, hybrid, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

Copy the Story Link