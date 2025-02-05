Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights between Maine and Ohio and one-stop service to South Carolina starting in May, Portland International Jetport announced Wednesday.

Travelers can now book seasonal summer flights between Portland and John Glenn Columbus International Airport for service on Mondays and Fridays starting May 2.

One-stop, no-change-of-plane flights between Portland and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport start May 1 and are available Thursdays and Sundays.

“Breeze (continues) to grow their presence in Portland, connecting Maine to many of our top unserved destinations,” said Jetport Director Paul Bradbury.

“We started service from Portland in May 2023 and now offer 10 destinations from the jetport,” said Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman.

Breeze also serves Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota-Bradenton and Tampa, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

Breeze announced in January that it had achieved its first full quarter of profitability in the last three months of 2024, reaching a profit margin of more than 4% by providing direct air service to unserved and underserved secondary airports.

