One day while visiting home from college, Debra Lane and her mother were driving through Cape Elizabeth’s town center.

“I’m going to work there someday,” Lane said, gesturing toward Town Hall as they passed.

“You’ve never even been in the building,” her mother responded.

A few years later, in 1986, Lane applied for the open town clerk’s position.

She’s worked in the building ever since.

Lane will retire this summer after nearly four decades as Cape Elizabeth’s town clerk, doubling as assistant town manager for much of that time. She’s been assistant town manager full-time for the past year.

Lane initially began her career as an administrative assistant in Farmingdale after graduating from the University of Maine but, when the job in Cape Elizabeth opened, she was eager to get back home.

“When I left Farmingdale to come back here, I actually took a pay cut,” Lane told the Sentry. “When I first came here, I was on the front desk doing vehicle registrations, taxes and administrating elections.”

Michael McGovern, then-town manager of Cape Elizabeth, said he remembers hiring Lane back in 1986.

“It was clear from the beginning that she would be a great asset to the community,” he said.

During her nearly 40-year career with the town, Lane has witnessed plenty of change, both in the town itself and the way people operate.

Computers were one major change Lane witnessed in her time in Cape Elizabeth and, like other industries, it was a game changer in her line of work. Working in the tax office with another colleague, she said, they initially shared one computer stored on a Lazy Susan between them.

“When we have a customer come up, and then another one is waiting, we said ‘Well, we’ll just have to wait a minute,’ and people did,” Lane said.

It’s a stark difference from today where people have become accustomed to same-day delivery and accessing information in a matter of seconds.

“I think what has changed is the expectations in the ability to get stuff done in the timeframe, in the cost and the process,” Lane said. “No one ever said municipal government was quick and easy. Some people call it ‘messy.’ Well, messy means the process you have to go through, and some people get very anxious about that and want things done yesterday.”

Something that hasn’t changed much is that the town keeps its staff as small as possible, Lane said. Even though there have been new positions created over the years, everyone wears multiple hats and, according to McGovern, Lane has worn plenty.

“She helped oversee day-to-day activities and an expansion of the Riverside Cemetery and the restoration of the Spurwink Church. The renovation of the tax office was undertaken with her keen eye for function and design,” McGovern said. “The town’s historic records have been maintained in a manner of which she should be proud. She handled all of the mechanics of the Thomas Jordan Trust and for most years was responsible for ensuring that all tax collections were done correctly and professionally. She also coordinated all of the board and committee appointments for the Town Council.”

With each town employee wearing multiple hats, collaboration is needed, and there has always been plenty of that in Cape Elizabeth.

“I’ll always be grateful for those partnerships and relationships we’ve had,” Lane said. “You hear in other workplaces, whether it be municipal or not, that people don’t work together.”

Lane has also been considered a valuable mentor by newer town employees.

“I have had the privilege of working with Deb for the last two and a half years, and as a new clerk, I have personally felt the positive impact of Deb’s mentorship,” said Angela Frawley, Lane’s successor. “She has guided me with consideration and wisdom, helping me navigate the challenges of this role with confidence. Her supportive nature and unwavering encouragement have made my transition smoother and have inspired me to strive for excellence in my daily work.”

Patrick Fox began his duties as town manager in October.

“As someone new to the Cape community, you don’t know what you don’t know,” Fox said. “I credit Debra with being the one who got me up to speed and organized to be effective for this community. It’s no surprise to anyone who knows her because she’s been doing that consistently for decades and always puts Cape Elizabeth’s needs first. We’re all learning as much as we can from Deb between now and June.”

Those Lane has worked with consider her to be more than just a colleague, but a friend – a friend who brought her very best to Cape Elizabeth day in and day out who will leave behind a lasting legacy.

“I think every town official who worked with her would agree she gave consistent helpful counsel on a myriad of topics and all of us consider her to be a true and loyal friend,” McGovern said.

“I will miss her more than words can describe,” said Town Council Chair Penny Jordan. “She is an amazing person to work with – objective and knowledgeable about our town. She has seen Cape Elizabeth grow and evolve and has been an important part of that growth. Deb loves our town and has ensured her team won’t skip a beat when she leaves. I wish her much happiness in her new chapter. I will miss that smile.”

“Thank you, Deb, for being an outstanding mentor and for all that you have done for Cape Elizabeth,” Frawley said. “Your contributions will be felt for years to come.”

Over the course of 39 years, a human is bound to have some regrets, but Lane believes there to be few in her career in Cape Elizabeth.

“I gave it my all. I tried to do my best and, for the most part, I think I really did,” Lane said. “Days roll into months and years and decades.

“I don’t know where the time went.”

