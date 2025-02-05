The Boston Celtics got involved in the NBA trade deadline on Wednesday, agreeing to deal Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets with a 2030 second-round pick in exchange for a 2031 future second-round pick that’s unlikely to convey per sources.

The move was primarily motivated by cost savings for Boston as the team trims $15 million off their projected luxury tax bill by moving off of Springer’s $4 million salary. However, the team is still looking to upgrade the back end of the roster per sources ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

What options do the Celtics have to improve in the wake of the deal? Let’s examine the tools at Brad Stevens’ disposal and who they could be looking at.

Traded player exception available for $4 million: The Celtics won’t get to carry this over beyond this season as a second apron team but they can still do some dealing if they find any matches making under $4 million (Springer’s salary) but more than the veteran’s minimum. This path is unlikely given the luxury tax implications involved but the door remains open on that front until the deadline. A few names to keep an eye on that make more than the veteran’s minimum and less than $4 million.

• Day’Ron Sharpe: $3.98 million

• Santi Aldama: $3.96 million

• Jake LaRavia: $3.3 million

• Eric Gordon: $3.3 million

Draft assets to trade: The Celtics used one of their second-round picks to get off of Springer’s salary, yet they still have a strong treasure chest of draft assets to use compared to other contenders. Boston owns all of their first-round picks for the next four years (minus a pick swap) along with a top-tier second-round pick for this season. Here’s the full collection of draft assets available.

• First round picks: 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 (Spurs have option to pick swap), 2030, 2031

• Second round picks: 2025 (likely No. 31), 2026 (2), 2027, 2031, 2032

Searching the market for upgrades: The Celtics could clearly use a little more depth in the backcourt and wing after dealing away Springer, particularly a player with more experience than Jordan Walsh or Baylor Scheierman. If injuries arise in the regular season or playoffs, it’s essential an insurance policy or two is in place with the Celtics contending at this level.

With that said, Boston’s quite limited in terms of what they can add to the roster compared to other teams, strictly due to salary. Unless they want to move a player in the rotation (highly unlikely), they will be limited to minimum signings on the free agent market or a player making very little money in a deal.

Here’s a full list of wing candidates in that ilk earlier this week with names like Javonte Green, Eric Gordon, Alec Burks, Garrison Matthews and Lindy Waters being potential candidates for a deal.

Boston could also elect to bid their time and try to land a player or two via the buyout market. One intriguing name has already landed there (Torrey Craig) and there are likely several more to follow in the coming days after the trade deadline.

Keep an eye on other players on the Celtics’ roster as well. If Boston thinks they can land an upgrade on Xavier Tillman, he could be on the move as well to clear his roster spot. Boston does not need to fill a 14th roster spot for 14 days so they could take their time to find a fit or potentially kick the can for awhile for some more cost savings.

