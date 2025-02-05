Gorham Town Council, on Tuesday, voted 7-0 and unanimously rejected a requested expansion of Shaw Brothers Construction’s rock quarry. An approved measure would have sent a contract zone proposal to the town’s Planning Board, paving the way for the expansion.

The construction firm, a large employer based in Gorham, has an asphalt plant at its Mosher Road headquarters and sought to expand its Brickyard Quarry there into an adjacent company-owned parcel. The issue has been contentious since August last year when it came to the Town Council.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get approval,” Danny Shaw, co-owner of the company, said Wednesday.

The company plans to now develop housing where it sought quarry expansion. “We’re going to move forward with a trailer park,” Danny Shaw said, adding that it’s allowable under zoning.

Lee Pratt, the firm’s controller, Tuesday told the Town Council two options were on the table. The company’s preference would be to expand its quarry into the majority of the 26-acre parcel, and the other option would be a 6.3-acre partial quarry expansion in the parcel with the remainder of the buildable area to be used for a manufactured home development.

Before the board’s denial vote of a contract zone, Town Councilor Phil Gagnon sought an amendment to send the second option to the Planning Board, but it failed.

The Town Council Tuesday didn’t have any written language for a contract zone and Councilor David Willis said more discussion should be heard.

Opponents of the proposal spoke of quality-of-life issues, including dust, but Councilor Rob Lavoie said his understanding is that Shaw Brothers is “doing everything to standard.”

“We try to be good neighbors,” Pratt said.

Charlie Hamblen, of Hamblen Drive, urged the board to deny a contract zone. “Just vote ‘no,'” Hamblen said.

Resident George Vercelli said the town should put a moratorium on contract zones that he described as a “loophole.”

The board’s Ordinance Committee sponsored the request that packed council chambers. Town Council Chair Suzanne Phillips, at the beginning of the meeting, advised the public that cheering or applauding would not be allowed.

In another matter, Town Council took no action on an agenda item, “to consider instructing municipal staff to only work with immigration and customs authorities for matters that are legally mandated.” Town Councilor Seven Siegel sponsored the measure and made the motion that did not receive a second and it failed without any public or council discussion.

