Henry Whiting had a goal and two assists as Falmouth edged Edward Little 4-1 in boys hockey Wednesday night at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Cale Hanson had a goal and an assist and Isaac Laliberte and Jacoby Porter also scored for the Navigators (11-2-1).

Nico Farraro scored for Edward Little (5-9).

Dan Rawding made 16 saves in the win and Caden Westhoven stopped 22 shots in the loss.

ST. DOMINIC 4, SCARBOROUGH 1: Ben Dumais scored twice as the Saints (7-9) topped the Red Storm (5-8) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Deano Scalia scored and added two assists and Curtis Wheeler had a goal and an assist.

Landen Beratta scored for Scarborough and Collin Lebel had an assist.

Ashton Addition made 11 saves in the win and Reed Marston stopped 20 shots.

LEWISTON 4, CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH 3: Aizyk Laliberte had two goals, including one in overtime, as the Blue Devils beat Cheverus/Yarmouth (12-2) at The Colisee in Lewiston.

Colten Daniels and Austin Landry picked up goals in the win. Jacoby Oliveira had two assists for Lewiston (12-3).

Owen Walsh had a goal and an assist in the loss. Colby Carnes and Hakon Yeo also scored Cheverus/Yarmouth (12-2).

Will Routhier stopped 31 shots in the win and Ethan Tucker made 21 stops in the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 58, PORTLAND 43: Jameson Fitzpatrick came off the bench and scored a game-high 20 points and Leo McNabb added 14 as Cheverus finished the regular season at 15-3 after beatint visiting Portland.

The Bulldogs (9-9) were paced by 12 points from Cordell Jones and Lucas LeGage.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 73, WISCASSET 45: Collin Verrill scored 26 points, Colby Solberg added 16 and the Breakers (10-8) opened each half with a rally against the Wolverines (10-7) in Wiscasset.

Lucky Kabeya finished with 13 points for Pine Tree, which outscored Wiscasset 19-9 in the first quarter and 24-10 in the third for a 57-33 lead.

ST. DOMINIC 49, WAYNFLETE 34: The Saints (17-1) beat the Flyers (8-10) in Auburn to finish the regular season with their 12th consecutive victory.

Taylor Varney scored a game-high 21 points for St. Dom’s. Isaac Yombe added eight points.

JJ Carlo was Waynflete’s high scorer with 14 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 53, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 33: Trot Moody had 15 points, Brady Plante added 11 and the Seagulls (8-10) handled the Panthers (0-18) in Old Orchard Beach.

Mansuk Loboka led NYA with 11 points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 58, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 45: Hugo Delgado scored 16 points, Bojan Bundovski and Jagger Helwig each added 14 points and the Raiders (7-11) held off the Patriots (10-8) in Fryeburg.

Colby Mitchell had 15 points and John Patenaude followed with 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 76, PORTLAND 34: Cheverus embarked on a 26-1 second-quarter run to break a tie and went on to a victory over visiting Portland.

The Stags (13-5) were tied with the Bulldogs (4-14), 11-11, after one quarter, but sparked by a four-point play from Kylie Lamson pulled away.

Lamson led Cheverus with 26 points. Addison Jordan added 13. Eleven Stags scored.

Portland was paced by 24 points from Baleria Yugu.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 65, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 38: Ella Giguere scored 28 points and Athena Gee and Daicey Speirs each added 12 as the Panthers (12-6) defeated the Seagulls (3-15) in Yarmouth.

NYA outscored scored OOB 41-19 over the middle quarters for a 54-29 lead.

Corinne Androkitis led the Seagulls with 18 and Tessa Ferguson followed with 16.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 63, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 25: Izzy Morelli scored 22 points, Ella Kenney added 11 and the Patriots (14-4) built a 38-13 lead in the first half before defeating the Raiders (3-15) in Gray.

Addison Valente had three 3-pointers for nine points for Fryeburg.

GIRLS HOCKEY

PORTLAND/CAPE ELIZABETH/DEERING/SOUTH PORTLAND/WAYNFLETE 6, GREELY/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Jane Flynn had three goals and an assist as the second-seeded Beacons defeated the seventh-seeded Rangers in a South quarterfinal at Troubh Ice Arena.

Clio Cook-Sharp had two goals, Marina Bassett added a goal and two assists and Hartson Mosunic had three assists for the Beacons (14-5).

Zoe Trepaney had two goals and assisted on the other for the Rangers (0-19).

