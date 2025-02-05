Between 10,000 and 15,000 Afghans, who helped and supported America in our fight against the Taliban, were fully vetted and approved for resettlement in the U.S. and were only awaiting a flight. Many of them have been in hiding from the Taliban since the war ended, fearing for their lives.

Now Donald Trump, with a stroke of his pen, has ended the resettlement program and denied them entrance. Where will his cruelty end?

David Moltz

Portland

