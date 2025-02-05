I am writing to express my support for Gov. Mills’ proposal to increase the cigarette tax by $1 per pack. Having performed cardiac and thoracic surgery in Maine for over 30 years, I know firsthand the human suffering caused by smoking.

Smoking is the largest cause of preventable heart disease and the number one cause of lung cancer. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, and lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death.

While the tax increase is a way to help balance the budget, it has the added benefit of helping reduce smoking, and therefore smoking-related illness. Studies have shown that a 10% increase in the price of cigarettes results in a 4% decrease in smoking. Maine has the eighth-highest rate of lung cancer death in the nation, and even a small decrease in smoking will help save lives.

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, said, “If it were totally up to me, I would raise the cigarette tax so high the revenues from it would go to zero.”

As someone who sees firsthand — too often — the dire consequences of tobacco use, I urge lawmakers to follow Gov. Mills’ lead and step up in support of a tobacco tax increase. Doing so promises to reduce suffering from cancer and other tobacco-related diseases, saving lives and saving long-term health care costs for all Mainers.

Seth Blank, MD

Cape Elizabeth

