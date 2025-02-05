Local teams gear up for postseason

The postseason.

Girls’ hockey will kick things off this week, while the basketball regular campaign comes to a close.

Indoor track, swimming and skiing are closing in on their championship meets as well.

Here’s a glimpse of where things stand for local squads:

Girls hockey

The Portland/South Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/Waynflete Beacons co-op squad finished second in the South Region at 13-5 after closing with a 3-1 loss at Gorham and a wild 10-9 (overtime) home win over Penobscot. In the setback, Keke Mosunic had the goal and goalie Mya Clark stopped 24 shots. In the victory, the Beacons let a 7-1 lead slip away, but a goal from Jane Flynn with 27 seconds to go forced overtime, then Flynn scored again in OT to win it. Flynn finished with five goals, Marina Bassett added four and Hartson Mosunic also scored. Libby Hooper finished with five assists. Clark made 20 saves.

The Beacons hosted No. 7 Greely (0-18) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The Beacons rolled in both regular season meetings, 8-1 on the road Nov. 27 and 10-2 at home Jan. 4. If, as expected, the Beacons advanced to the semifinals, they would battle either No. 3 Gorham (10-7-1) or No. 6 York (4-14) Saturday at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland. The South Region Final will be contested Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Auburn. The state game is Saturday, Feb. 15 in Portland.

Boys basketball

South Portland’s boys basketball team was 12-5 and second in the Class AA South Heal Points standings following a 54-37 home loss to Cheverus and Tuesday’s 46-38 loss at Portland. Against the Stags, Darius Johnson had 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds and seven steals.

“(Cheverus is) good defensively,” Red Riots coach Kevin Millington said. “Probably the best team in the league. They slowed us down. We missed too many layups and got in a hole. It was two good teams going at it.”

In the loss to the Bulldogs, Gabe Jackson had a team-high 13 points.

South Portland was scheduled to wrap up the regular season at home versus Gorham Thursday. The Red Riots will host a quarterfinal round tournament game next week. The foe is to be determined.

“We don’t worry too much about the regular season,” Millington said. We just want to execute better and play hard and play well together. We have to fine-tune some things. I think we’re in a good place heading into the tournament.”

Cape Elizabeth was 6-11 and clung to the 10th and final playoff spot in Class B South following losses last week at York (71-49) and Kennebunk (61-38) and Tuesday’s 58-45 home victory over Wells. Eli Smith had 12 points in the loss to the Wildcats. Against the Rams, Josh Rosen led the way with 10 points. In the win against the Warriors, Smith went off for 22 points and Owen Beaureguard added 13.

The Capers were scheduled to close the regular season Thursday at Poland. If it makes the tournament field, Cape Elizabeth will travel for the preliminary round next week against a yet-to-be-determined foe.

Girls basketball

The South Portland girls have surged into the top spot in Class AA South at 14-3 after downing visiting Cheverus, the reigning Class AA champion (59-47), and visiting Portland (58-23). Against the Stags, the Red Riots erased a nine-point first half deficit and beat Cheverus for the first time in five years behind a balanced attack. Mya Lawrence, who didn’t score a single point in the first half, led all scorers with 15 points. Senior captain Emma Travis wound up with 13 points, Destiny Peter added 11 and Annie Whitmore finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

“We were settling for shots in the beginning and we were standing around, but second half, we did what we know how to do, drive and kick and find the open shooter,” Travis said. “It all comes from our defense. If we play really good defense, the offense will come. We got into transition and that fed into it.”

“This feels really good,” said Whitmore. “I think we played a lot of team basketball tonight. This is so big for us. I’m so glad we pulled it out tonight.”

“I’m happy with how tonight went,” added first-year South Portland coach Brianne Maloney. “I think it means a lot to the girls. I wanted them to play their best. A win obviously makes them feel a lot better. It’s great to have these big games at the end of the season. To experience a playoff atmosphere in front of a packed gym. All that energy gives us a good look forward to what February will bring.”

In the win over the Bulldogs, Travis led the way with 16 points and Peter added 10. The Red Riots were scheduled to close the regular season with a showdown at reigning regional champion Gorham Thursday. A victory in that one would ensure the top seed and a bye into the semifinal round of the tournament.

“We’ve turned a little bit of a corner,” Maloney said. “We fixed mistakes we were making. We’ll keep focusing on the little things. We’re not trying to be fancy. We’re just trying to be well-rounded.”

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth fell to 0-17 and 14th (only 10 teams make the playoffs) after recent losses to visiting York (65-27) and host Wells (59-34). Mei Martinez had 17 points against the Wildcats and led the way with 18 points versus the Warriors. Lila Rosu-Myles added 10. The Capers finished the season Thursday at home versus Poland.

Boys hockey

Cape Elizabeth’s boys hockey team fell to 2-13 and ninth in the Class B South Heals (eight teams make the playoffs in the region) after 1-0 losses to visiting Greely and Cheverus/Yarmouth (in overtime) last week. Against the Rangers, goalie Nathan Hanisko made 27 saves, but it wasn’t enough.

“Our guys fought to the end,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Matt Riggle. “I’m really proud of how the guys continue to battle no matter what the score is, no matter who we’re up against. These rivalry games are always intense, down to the final whistle. You never know where that goal is going to come from. It comes down to one play here or there. That (goal) was a little earlier than we anticipated. We were up against it at the end. We had our heads in the right place. We just couldn’t put the puck in the net. ”

The Capers hosted York Wednesday and go to Kennebunk/Wells Wednesday of next week.

“We have to bring the same standard every day,” Riggle said. “We’ll work hard and support each other. We’ll keep showing up and doing the same thing. Playoffs are what we’re shooting for. It’s what we shoot for every year. We’re right on the bubble right now. We’ll keep pushing and keep working.”

The Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons co-op squad fell to 3-11 and 13th in Class A following Saturday’s 9-3 loss at reigning Class A champion Lewiston. The Beacons welcome Marshwood Thursday.

Indoor track