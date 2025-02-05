South Portland police are searching the Maine Mall for a person suspected of shooting someone inside Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting appears to be an “isolated incident” and police do not believe the public is at risk, according to the city’s most recent post on Facebook. The police department posted an alert on Facebook Wednesday afternoon telling people to avoid the area while they conduct the search.

First responders brought the victim to Maine Medical Center and their condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Around 4:50 p.m., a South Portland Police Department forensics truck pulled up near the JC Penney entrance of the mall.



No other information about the incident has been released and officials did not immediately respond to calls asking for details. A spokesperson for the mall said they could not comment.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Daniel Kool contributed to this story.

