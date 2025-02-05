Maine state offices will close early Thursday afternoon to avoid an afternoon snowstorm, Gov. Janet Mills announced.

Offices will close at 1 p.m. in an effort to allow workers to dodge the worst of the commute, Mills said.

Southern Maine is expected to get blanketed with 3-6 inches of snow, and icy glaze may form on top of that, the National Weather Service said.

“I encourage all Maine people to exercise caution and stay safe during the Thursday afternoon commute – and as always, give plenty of space to plow trucks and first responders working to clear the roads and keep us safe,” Mills said in a written statement.

The steadiest snowfall will likely span the afternoon through the early evening.

Copy the Story Link