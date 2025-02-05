SOUTH PORTLAND – Cherri Elizabeth (Parker) Levesque, of South Portland, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center due to complications associated with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Cherri spent her last moments with her brother-in-law, Thomas Nichols, and her two sons, Peter and Christopher Levesque by her side.
Born Nov. 8, 1948 to William and Margaret Parker, Cherri grew up in South Portland with her loving sister, Janet. She was a 1967 graduate of South Portland High School and a 1974 graduate of Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital School of Nursing in Brighton, Mass. Cherri worked as a registered nurse, senior medical assistant, and home health nurse in both Maine and Florida until her retirement in 2016.
Cherri loved to go to the beach, read, and occasionally ride a bike. She was a loving mother who was always willing to lend an ear and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons Peter and Christopher Levesque; two grandsons, and a granddaughter.
