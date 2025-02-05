Wildfires are devastating, leaving significant impacts on economies, communities and property. Climate change and intensifying weather patterns have increased the unpredictability of wildfire scenarios, which can leave first responders shorthanded and resorting to defensible actions.

While Maine is known for its abundant forests and cooler climate, the risk of large-scale wildfire remains real. History reminds us of this. In 1947, devastating wildfires burned over 200,000 acres and destroyed over 800 homes. In 2024 alone, Maine saw 652 wildfires that burned 296 acres.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Patty Cormier is the Maine state forester. Robby Gross is the chief forest ranger for the Maine Forest Service.

The Maine Forest Service is at the forefront of protecting 17.5 million acres of forest land, covering 89% of the state. As the stewards of the most heavily forested state in the nation, we proudly embrace a mission centered on wildfire preparedness and risk reduction. Our leadership and collaborative efforts with Maine’s fire service, FEMA, the Maine Emergency Management Agency, forest landowners, community leaders and regional and national partners ensure a coordinated and effective response to wildfire threats.

One cornerstone of our efforts is the Open Burn Permit System, which provides real-time updates on current conditions, helping communities make informed decisions about burning activities. Additionally, during our wildfire season, from March to November, our wildfire danger broadcasts are vital for tracking fire risk.

Training is another key area of focus. We equip forest rangers and Maine’s fire service with specialized wildfire response techniques and incident management skills. By participating in mutual aid agreements, Maine forest rangers gain valuable experience from out-of-state mobilizations, which they bring back to enhance local preparedness and response strategies.

Maine’s commitment to collaboration extends beyond state borders. As a founding Northeast Forest Fire Protection Compact member, we share resources and expertise with New England and the Eastern Canadian provinces. Locally, we lead with Community Wildfire Protection Plans standards, actively working with high-risk communities to develop these crucial safeguards.

Programs that reduce fuel and promote defensible space principles further enhance community resilience. On a national level, we lead the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program, driving regional strategies to reduce wildfire risks. Additionally, the Maine Forest Service is part of the Maine Prescribed Burn Council, which promotes fire resiliency in the landscape using fire.

Modern equipment and technology are critical to our success. National lightning detection and heat signature systems enable rapid notification of wildfire starts in remote areas. The Maine Forest Service aviation program — the only one of its kind in New England — plays an invaluable role in assisting ground forces with water bucket drops and providing aerial situational awareness. These resources ensure a quick response to incidents, with most areas in Maine reachable within an hour.

Despite these efforts, severe conditions can still lead to wildfires burning out of control. Preparedness is a shared responsibility. We encourage residents to take an active role in planning for wildfires, whether on their properties or within their communities. Contact your local forest ranger for guidance and support — we are here to help.

Many grown-ups still remember meeting Smokey Bear or learning his iconic message about preventing wildfires. That was usually in a classroom. Though sharing wildfire prevention lessons is not as common in the school, nothing stops us from passing Smokey Bear’s message to a new generation. Introduce a young person to Smokey Bear and his message of responsibility and care for the outdoors. By passing on this knowledge, we can inspire the next generation to be stewards of our forests.

By working together, Maine can remain vigilant and resilient in the face of wildfire threats. We are ready to respond to any challenge through collaboration, investment in technology and a commitment to protecting our state’s natural resources.

