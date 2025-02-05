Austin

Chaudhari

Hires, promotions, appointments

David M. Austin was named a partner at the law firm Verrill. He was formerly a managing partner at Eaton Peabody.

Anamika Chaudhari joined Portland Housing Authority as its new director of finance and administration. Her most recent position was controller for Albany International’s advanced materials division.

Foss

Kristoffy

Chabot

Ryan Foss was hired at Fontaine Family as a real estate agent with its Scarborough team.

Emma Kristoffy and Cassandra Chabot were hired at Broadreach Public Relations as client associates. Kristoffy previously worked for over two years at a local news station. Chabot recently graduated from the University of New Hampshire and reported for the Granite State News Collaborative.

Wold

Larry Wold joined Bar Harbor Bank and Trust as senior vice president, commercial lending. He has over 35 years of banking experience, most of which in executive leadership positions. Most recently, he served as Maine market president at TD Bank.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to ProsperityME, which offers financial education for Maine’s immigrant workforce. Pictured is Christopher McGorrill, president of Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation, at left with ProsperityME staff. Contributed / AFCU Foundation

