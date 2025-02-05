NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored the tie-breaking short-handed goal midway through the third period and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored, and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who won their second straight after a three-game losing streak.

Igor Shesterkin had 15 saves.

David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm scored 16 seconds apart late in the second period for Boston, which snapped a two-game win streak.

Joonas Korpisalo had 18 saves.

Trocheck tipped K’Andre Miller’s shot past Korpisalo to tie the score 2-2 with his 16th goal of the season at 5:27 of the third period.

Kreider scored his 16th with 8:06 remaining with Matt Rempe serving a holding penalty. Kreider slid the puck past Korpisalo after a Boston defenseman partially deflected Zibanejad’s pass in Kreider’s direction.

Panarin got the Rangers on the scoreboard first at 6:07 of the second with his team-leading 23rd of the season.

Pastrnak tied it with his team-best 28th with 4:57 remaining in the middle period, and Lindholm put Boston ahead 16 seconds later with his 10th.

TAKEAWAYS

Rangers: New York improved to 14-11-2 at home.

Bruins: Boston fell to 9-15-3 on the road.

KEY MOMENT

Trocheck’s tying goal early in the third period gave the Rangers a momentum boost.

KEY STATS

Kreider’s goal was the 320th of his career. The 33-year-old forward is third all time on the Rangers’ goals list, 16 behind Jean Ratelle for second. Rod Gilbert is the franchise leader with 406 goals.

