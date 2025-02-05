Aldi, the supermarket chain founded in Germany and known for its discounts and coin-operated shopping carts, has signed a lease to take over the former Big Lots site in Portland’s Pine Tree Shopping Center.

That would mark the chain’s first venture into Maine, though it’s not yet clear when a store may open.

Aldi signed a lease agreement at the shopping center at 1100 Brighton Ave. at the roughly 25,000 square-foot space previously occupied by Big Lots, which closed last year, said Maria Pace, a spokesperson for Brixmore Property Group, which manages the center.

“We can confirm that we signed a lease with Aldi, contingent upon municipal approval,” Pace said in an email Thursday. “At this time, we do not have any additional information, but would be happy to share updates as we move forward in this process.”

Chris Daniels, vice president of Aldi’s South Windsor division, which includes Maine, would not give details about a possible store opening or when it might take place.

“As soon as we have information regarding further Aldi expansion in this area, we will reach out,” Daniels said.

Aldi operates more than 2,400 stores in the United States, but none in Maine. Its nearest store to Maine is in Newington, New Hampshire.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link