The top 10 boys and girls basketball teams and top five boys and girls hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal, Times Record and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 2/4/25

BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Noble (7) 96
2. Thornton Academy (2) 84
3. Medomak Valley (1) 71
4. York 65
5. Cheverus 61
6. Falmouth 53
7. Messalonskee 47
8. Windham 23
9. South Portland 18
10. Caribou 17
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Lawrence (9) 99
2. Oxford Hills (1) 90
3. Marshwood 69
4. South Portland 67
5. Mt. Ararat 61
6. Gorham 46
7. Cony 45
8. Spruce Mountain 28
9. Caribou 21
10. Cheverus 14
BOYS HOCKEY
1. Lewiston (6) 42
2. Cheverus/Yarmouth (3) 37
3. Falmouth (1) 29
4. Thornton Academy 27
5. Messalonskee 5
5. Kennebunk/Wells 5
GIRLS HOCKEY
1. Cheverus co-op (10) 50
2. Brunswick 35
3. Yarmouth/Freeport 33
4. Portland co-op 18
5. Edward Little co-op 13

