With the Super Bowl only three days away, the owner of Maine’s first in-person sports betting parlor is asking a judge to let them resume accepting wagers after the state denied their request for a license.

Sunday’s game could arguably be one of Oddfellahs Sportsbook and Bar’s most profitable opportunities since opening last fall, a lawyer told the court Thursday.

When it first opened, Oddfellahs was allowed to operate through a temporary license from the state Gambling Control Unit while the agency reviewed their parent company’s application for a “facility sports wagering license.” They were denied on Jan. 17, and Oddfellahs informed its patrons last Friday they were pausing bets.

The bar has appealed that denial to the state’s public safety commissioner, which shot down its request to temporarily resume sports betting while awaiting a hearing.

It is now making a Hail Mary request to Superior Court Justice John O’Neil, who held an expedited hearing on the motion Thursday, an hour before the Cumberland County courthouse closed because of a massive snowstorm.

O’Neil did not make a decision Thursday morning but promised one soon.

ON-SITE BETTING

Oddfellahs is owned by First Tracks Investments, which also operates a licensed harness racing site at Cumberland Fairgrounds.

First Tracks applied for a “facility sports wagering license” as a commercial racing track, one of the only three types of venues that are allowed to apply. (The others include casinos and off-track betting sites.)

An attorney for the company said it’s eligible for a sports wagering license at Oddfellahs, even if the wagering isn’t happening on the physical track.

But Gambling Control Director Milt Champion disagreed.

Because commercial tracks’ licenses are “tied to the physical racing track” in question, Champion wrote in the Jan. 17 order, the track’s owner can only receive a sports wagering license for bets made “at the premises of the licensed commercial track facility.”

Oddfellahs’ attorney André Duchette said in court Thursday that Champion’s interpretation went beyond Maine law. He questioned why Champion agreed to a temporary license and not a permanent one, suggesting the director had moved the goalpost on his clients.

“It doesn’t say that the facility has to be at the same location as the casino or track,” Duchette said.

Assistant Attorney General Philip Mantis, who is representing Champion in the case, disagreed that any “misrepresentation” was made in the licensing process.

“Oddfellahs is a bar in Portland. It’s not a track,” said Mantis.

Neither Duchette nor Mantis were aware of a bar similar to Oddfellas in Maine.

‘ONE OF THE BUSIEST TIMES’

Duchette told O’Neil the bar faces serious economic loss if it cannot resume taking bets; the bar has outstanding wagers on future games that were made prior to Champion’s decision.

“We are heading into one of the busiest times with the Super Bowl,” Duchette said.

O’Neil does not have to rule on the merits of the arguments. Because he’s only considering temporary relief, he just has to weigh whether the potential harm is irreparable and whether Oddfellahs could realistically succeed on appeal.

In the meantime, Oddfellahs has told customers their bar and kitchen remain open.

Owner Michael Cianchette told the Press Herald last weekend he’s “hopeful that a judge will let us keep operating, and then we can go through the process and find an orderly way forward, rather than pulling the rug out from under us.”

