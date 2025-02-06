Sen. Angus King on Thursday delivered a floor speech Thursday to urge his colleagues to stand up for the U.S. Constitution and reject Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the federal office overseeing federal spending.

King said Russell Vought’s views of broad presidential authority, including the ability to withhold funding approved by Congress, and his involvement in drafting Project 2025, a collection of conservative policy proposals, reflect a coordinated assault by the new administration on the checks and balances that have made the United States an endurable democracy.

The independent former governor called Vought “one of the ringleaders of this assault on our Constitution.”

“Project 2025 is nothing less than a blueprint for the shredding of the Constitution and the transition of our country to authoritarian rule,” King said during a 20-minute floor speech. “(Vought) is the last person who should be put in the job at the heart of the operation of our government.”

King and the rest of Maine’s delegation have been increasingly critical of the new administration and have said they are being flooded with thousands of calls from worried constituents. The U.S. Senate’s phone system has been so overwhelmed that citizens are having trouble getting through, senators have said.

King caucuses with Senate Democrats, who took turns delivering floor speeches opposing Vought’s nomination through the night on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

Vought and technology billionaire Elon Musk have become the faces of the Trump administration’s aggressive moves to reshape the federal government and cut spending for programs they don’t support even though the funds have been allocated by Congress. Democrats plan to use the full 30 hours afforded to them to drag out against the confirmation vote, which is expected to take place at around 7 p.m. Thursday

Republicans, however, have a three-seat majority in the Senate and Vought is expected to be confirmed after winning key support from moderate Republicans, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Collins’ staff does not expect her to speak on the floor prior to the confirmation vote. But Maine’s senior senator told the Press Herald on Wednesday that she plans to vote to confirm Vought, even though she opposes Vought’s belief that the president can withhold funding approved by Congress for programs he doesn’t support.

Collins said Vought is qualified, having held the position before during Trump’s first term. And he assured her over the weekend he had no hand in the ill-fated order to unilaterally freeze federal grants and loans, which caused chaos and confusion before being rescinded by the administration amid fierce public backlash, even though the White House referred questions to Vought when the memo was issued.

Collins said any disputes over future so-called impoundments of federal funding, which would usurp her power as a chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, could be settled in the courts. A law passed in the wake of the Nixon administration clearly limits presidential authority to freeze spending, she said.

“I do intend to support his nomination,” Collins said. “If there are impoundments, I believe it will end up in court, and my hope is the court will rule in favor of the 1974 Impoundment and Budget Control Act.”

King has repeatedly called out the administration’s aggressive moves, calling them illegal and an overreach of powers outlined in the constitution.

King has joined other senators in sending letters demanding answers and opposing efforts by Musk and his unofficial advisory group, called the Department of Government Efficiency, to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development and to access sensitive governmental servers with classified information and personal information of federal employees.

King, along with seven Democrats on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, wrote White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles raising national security concerns about Musk and his team accessing classified information and sensitive personal information. They noted that the information accessed by Musk and DOGE is typically restricted to only those with security credentials and extensive background checks.

The senators demanded answers about how Musk and his team is being vetted, the systems and records they’re accessing, and how they’re protecting information from misuse or public disclosure. The letter requests responses to 22 specific questions by Feb. 14.

Collins also expressed concerns about DOGE’s actions in an interview with the Press Herald on Wednesday and met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss next steps. Collins also serves with King on the intelligence committee, but she did not sign the letter.

Collins aids said the senator was not asked to sign the intelligence committee letter and had nothing to report about who attended the bipartisan meeting or what steps they might take.

On Thursday, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st-District, and three other House Democrats wrote a letter to Lee Zeldin, the newly confirmed leader of the Environmental Protection Agency, to demand answers to apparent ongoing funding freezes at the agency. The group requested answers by Feb. 12.

“We are outraged by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) blatant and unlawful actions to abruptly halt crucial programs that are fundamental to the Agency’s core mission of safeguarding human health and the environment,” they wrote. “These reckless actions are not only a gross dereliction of duty but will directly jeopardize families and communities, pollute our environment, and accelerate climate change.

“The EPA’s decision to abandon these programs is a betrayal of its responsibility to uphold duly enacted spending laws. This is unacceptable and must be reversed immediately and completely to comply with the law and to protect the health of all Americans and the environments where they live.”

During his floor speech, King urged everyone to look through chaos and confusion of the blizzard of headline-grabbing executive orders, public statements and steady stream of reports of Trump’s actions at various agencies and instead focus on the thread that ties them all together — the direct assault on the Constitution.

“What I’m really worried about are the structural implications for our freedom and our government of what’s happening here,” King said. “We have to keep or eye on the big picture not all the confusion and smoke that’s going on over the last couple weeks.”

As governor, King was at times frustrated by the slow pace of progress that comes with dealing with separate and co-equal branches of government. But he described those checks and balances “an essential feature of the system, not a bug” and that “the clumsy system is the mainspring of our freedom.”

King noted that Congress enacted the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, as a direct response to former President Richard Nixon’s abuse of power and attempts to withhold funding approved by Congress.

Thursday’s vote on Vought would be another seminal moment for Congress to assert itself, he said.

“Shouldn’t this be an easy red line?” King said. “We’re experiencing in real time exactly what the framers most feared.

“When you clear away the smoke, clear away the DOGE, the executive orders, foreign policy pronouncements, more fundamentally, what’s happening is the shredding of the constitutional structure itself, and we have a profound responsibility, it seems to me, based on that pesky oath we all took to stop it. To stop it.”

