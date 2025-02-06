Baseball America ranked the Boston Red Sox’s farm system No. 1, according to rankings published on the site. It’s the first time the Red Sox system has been ranked No. 1 by Baseball American, which started publishing its farm rankings in 1984.

“The Red Sox have returned to the top of the farm system rankings, even after dealing four prospects to the White Sox to bring Garrett Crochet to Boston,” Baseball America wrote. “No other organization can match the trio of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, and Boston’s pitching depth has improved as well.”

Boston’s farm system includes two of the top four prospects on Baseball America’s rankings — Anthony is No. 2 and Campbell is No. 4. Mayer is ranked No. 15. All three spent time with the Portland Sea Dogs last season. Franklin Arias is 76th. Kyle Teel (No. 52) and Braden Montgomery (No. 66), who Boston traded to the White Sox for Crochet in December, also cracked the top 100.

The Red Sox vaulted up Baseball America’s rankings, from the No. 13 spot last year. They were ranked 10th (2023), 11th (2022), 21st (2021) and 22nd (2020) in the four years before that.

The Red Sox took the crown from the division rival Orioles, who held the top ranking for each of the last two winters. Boston beat out the Tigers (No. 2), Dodgers (No. 3), White Sox (No. 4) and Mariners). Elsewhere in the AL East, the Rays (No. 6) are ranked pretty high but the O’s (No. 17), Blue Jays (No. 23) and Yankees (No. 25) ranked much lower.

