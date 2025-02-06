Healthy meals are critical to our children’s well-being and academic success, and ensuring that our students, K-12, enjoy tasty and nutritious meals is a priority for Brunswick School Department.

The National Institutes of Health warns that poor nutrition during childhood and adolescence can delay growth and create a high risk of chronic diseases in adulthood. Healthy meals are especially important during the adolescent growth spurt.

Scott Smith, director of facilities, grounds and food service at BSD, and his team work hard to offer a variety of healthy menu items that kids will eat. The federally funded, free breakfast and lunch program ensures that all students enjoy two nourishing meals each school day, and the number we serve has doubled in the past three years.

But as all families know, kids often skip meals (“too busy”) or opt for sugary or salty snacks.

So, how do we compete with potato chips and donuts? We sprinkle in a bit of fun.

BSD regularly partners with MaineHealth’s Let’s Go! program, an initiative that works with communities to create environments that support healthy choices. Scott attends a quarterly meeting led by Let’s Go!, where participants discuss opportunities to better engage students (and families) in healthy eating habits.

One of my favorite initiatives is Color Week, where food items of a specific color are highlighted each day, giving kids the chance to sample foods that may not often appear on a school menu, such as cranberries, apricots, golden kiwi and hickok.

Students have really responded to Color Week — some even wear the color of the day — and Let’s Go! loaned us a pair of vegetable costumes that staff at our elementary schools wear to help promote the week.

When Brunswick Junior High School changed its mascot to align with the Dragons of the high school, Let’s Go! provided frisbees with the new logo that doubled as a plate during a barbeque lunch (after being washed, of course!).

If you follow me on Instagram (@brunswickmesuperintendent), you may remember photos from Local Week in the fall featuring locally grown foods on our menu. A highlight of the week was seeing the students at Kate Furbish shuck the corn that was later served. They had a lot of fun and learned a bit about Maine’s agricultural heritage.

At the request of the students at Kate Furbish, we also introduced a monthly international food day. Offerings include January’s ramen noodle bowl with chicken and February’s beef and bean empanadas, Spanish rice and beans, and churros.

One of our most significant local connections is with the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, which helps bring locally caught fish to our students’ plates.

MCFA — funded through individual donations, grants from foundations and partner organizations, and state and federal funding — supports local fishermen by purchasing seafood at the fish exchange and then offers free fish to schools.

Initially, MCFA provided fillets for schools but began working with its partners to offer heat-and-serve products, such as monkfish stew and fish cakes. Students have given a resounding thumbs-up to these products.

“It tastes amazing. So scrumptious, delicious, awesome!” said one student.

“So delicious. Five stars. I want thirds!” added another student.

MCFA plans to introduce additional products very soon, with one item being fish tots at Kate Furbish School!

Getting kids to choose healthy food options is an age-old challenge. With a little creativity from our staff and some good partnerships, we’re making healthy foods fun and more accessible here in the Brunswick School Department.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

