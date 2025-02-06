Rockland Public Library will host Greg Marley for “Foraging for Edible Mushrooms: Starting with a Foolproof Few for Your Area” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. This event is free and open to all.

Collecting and eating wild mushrooms can be intimidating as there are so many different kinds, some of which are difficult to tell apart. Some of them are poisonous; a few are dangerously toxic. But there are a number of common mushrooms that are great edibles, easily identified and without toxic lookalikes. Marley will talk about some common “foolproof” mushrooms found in the northeastern U.S. This talk will be especially valuable for someone who is just starting out or wants to learn mushrooming.

Marley has been studying, growing, collecting and cooking wild mushrooms for 50 years. He teaches mushroom identification and ecology to hundreds of new foragers as well as consulting in cases of mushroom poisoning. He is the author of “Mushrooms for Health: Medicinal Secrets of Northeastern Fungi” (2009) and “Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares: The Love, Lore and Mystique of Mushrooms” (2010). Marley lives and mushrooms along the coast of Maine.

This event will take place in the Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on Feb. 13.

