A dozen attorneys general, including Maine’s Aaron Frey, announced their intention to file a lawsuit aimed at preventing access to national payment systems by Elon Musk and his team.

In the past week, Musk’s unofficial advisory group, called the Department of Government Efficiency, gained access to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s payment systems, which contain the personally identifiable information of millions of Americans.

“This level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented and unacceptable,” the group said in a written statement. “DOGE has no authority to access this information, which they explicitly sought in order to block critical payments that millions of Americans rely on —payments that support health care, childcare and other essential programs.”

They charged that President Donald Trump does not have the power to cut federal payments approved by Congress or to release personal information of his choosing.

The attorneys general did not specify the exact target of the pledged lawsuit “to stop this injustice” in the statement.

Frey was joined by counterparts in Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, California and other states.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link