It was a long two winters prior. For the first time that I can recall, Sebago Lake, not even Jordan Bay, did not freeze. So, no ice fishing or ice fishing derby in 2023 or 2024. But that changed this year!

With some bitter cold temperatures and finally a break in the wind, Jordan Bay locked up. As I type this column, anglers are also fishing on the Standish side by the boat launch and from Harmon’s Beach. If the cold continues, the whole lake may freeze this season.

Frequent Sebago Angler Brandon Capano hit the ice as soon as it formed, checking the thickness with his chisel as he ventured out further. He has been doing quite well, jigging up some real nice lake trout. Fellow guides CJ Harmon and Dan Hillier are chomping at the bit to get out there and already have plenty of clients lined up for ice fishing adventures.

Once I am certain the ice is safe where I like to fish, I will be out in force. It will feel good to get back on the hard water again. Several reports of large pressure ridges are coming in and two anglers fell through one in late January, only to be rescued by onlookers. Pressure ridges form traditionally in the same locations and open up during sunny days. Check with a local if you don’t know where they typically form and don’t try to jump across one with your snowmobile or ATV.

Anglers on Sebago usually set traps and/or jig. I prefer jigging and feel it accounts for the lion’s share of my fish, but I do catch some fish on traps, so I generally set out four traps. I also use my jig rod as I move around the traps for my legal total of five lines. On the traps, I use large shiners or suckers as bait. Large bait generally means larger fish, or so I have been told.

For jigs, you can’t beat the old Swedish Pimple jig, tipped with a piece of sucker or shiner. This combo has accounted for more of my Sebago Lake lakers through the ice than any other lure. Lately, I’ve also been having good luck with tube jigs. Many anglers use the popular Airplane Jig, but I’ve had limited luck with those. We all have our favorites, but this year I visited the well-stocked Sebago Bait and grabbed a few new offerings. They had several jigs that glow in the dark, so that sounded like a unique lure to try. As my dad always said, that type of lure catches more fishermen than fish. Drill a hole, jig for 15-30 minutes and if you don’t have any luck, move to another spot. I call this “jigging on the move” and it’s served me well. Veteran ice angler and past derby winner Butch DeSanctis practices this method and it’s the reason he is successful on the big lake.

Use caution anytime you are on the ice and be sure to enjoy the winter this season. It is good to be back on the ice once more.

Copy the Story Link