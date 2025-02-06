Empathy was not even skin deep. What little there was was totally negated by unsubstantiated blame directed at victims (pilots) and air-traffic controllers involved in the tragic plane crash over the Potomac River on Jan. 29.

Derogatory remarks about both the DEI policy and the Biden administration’s incompetence regarding air-traffic safety were then, obviously and not surprisingly, followed by Donald Trump elevating himself, mentioning the (supposed) actions he had already taken to right these wrongs, convinced only he is capable of solving the problem.

Also, factual statements about FAA rules already in place where abruptly dismissed by him, and relevant and critical questions from seasoned reporters were called “… stupid.”

All of the above we were witnessing the day after the tragic accident, in a press conference held by Mr. Trump. His lack of character, lack of humanity and his ever-present viciousness were on full display.

The grieving families especially, but also the country, deserved much better.

Sigrid R.E. Fischer-Mishler

Harpswell

