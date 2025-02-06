My heart sank this afternoon when I read that the president of the United States cut off funding for crucial, life-saving HIV/AIDS medications and programming in impoverished areas of our world. If my memory serves me correctly, this program was put in place by President George W. Bush as a strong act of humanitarianism and USA decency.
The ineffable lack of mercy and empathy in today’s action has saddened me to the core and in no way represents what I believe our country stands for or aspires to be. This will prove to be a most senseless and ruthless stroke of the pen.
Peter Scott
Yarmouth
