JD Davison recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and six other Maine players scored in double figures as the Celtics rolled to their fourth straight win with a 126-100 victory Thursday night against the Delaware Blue Coats in an NBA G League game at the Portland Expo.

Jay Scrubb scored 20 points off the bench, and James Banks III (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Hason Ward (10 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles for Maine. The Celtics broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Delaware 39-18 to stretch a six-point halftime lead to 101-74. The margin grew to as many as 34 points.

