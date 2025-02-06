A minor was stabbed after getting into a fight with another minor in South Portland on Wednesday, officials said.

The pair, who knew each other, were transported to a local hospital for treatment Wednesday evening, city spokesperson Shara Dee said in an email Thursday afternoon. She did not identify either person.

“As both involved are juveniles, info to share is limited,” Dee said.

The pair got into a fight on Bowdoin Avenue before one stabbed the other, she said.

Details were not available on either person’s condition Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

