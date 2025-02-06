A New York woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Portland Feb. 5 to bank fraud, false use of a passport, and aggravated identity theft.

According to court records, in February 2024, Theresa Hartung, 62, entered a credit union in Gray and attempted to use a falsified passport card to withdraw money from an account. The passport card presented by Hartung bore her picture with the personal information of an account holder. She also presented the victim’s Social Security number.

Hartung faces up to 30 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $1 million, and up to five years of supervised release on the bank fraud charge. She faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years supervised release on the false use of a passport charge. On the aggravated identity theft charge, she faces a mandatory prison term of two years, consecutive to any other sentence imposed; a $250,000 fine; and up to one year of supervised release. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

