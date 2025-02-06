Alejandra Zuniga scored 26 points and the New Jersey Institute of Technology snapped Maine’s five game winning streak with a 61-56 win in an America East women’s basketball game on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

Enya Maguire had seven points and eight rebounds for NJIT (8-14, 5-5 America East).

Caroline Bornemann record 22 points, six rebounds and five assists for Maine (12-11, 7-3), which had its five game winning streak snapped. Caroline Dotsey added 12 points.

