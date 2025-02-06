SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Lucille Emma Boivin, 89, of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2024, in South Jordan, Utah.

She was born on July 17, 1935, in Sanford, the daughter of Ernest Legere and Vilada Caron. Lucille’s life was marked by love, devotion, and service. She married her high school sweetheart, Henry Boivin, on Aug. 15, 1953. Together, they built a life full of love and joy, raising a family of six children. Lucille and Henry shared 45 wonderful years before his passing in 1998. She was also predeceased by their son, Michael Boivin.

Lucille was a proud graduate of St. Ignatius High School, class of 1954, and a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. A devout Catholic, she was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, where she found deep fulfillment in serving others. Her unwavering faith guided her life, and she instilled that same devotion in her family.

She is survived by four daughters, Deborah Boivin and Celeste Anderson of Utah, Cynthia Morin of California, Diane Kotlar and her husband, Michael of Illinois, a son, Roger Boivin and his wife, Doreen of Maine; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Rene Legere of Georgia.

Lucille had a zest for life. In her earlier years she was part of weekly golf and bowling leagues. These past few years she enjoyed walking, dancing, and playing cards. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family, particularly during gatherings around the pool, where her love for those she held dear was on full display. Lucille’s warm and caring nature will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial mass to honor her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper, Utah.

May she rest in peace and dance now forever, surrounded by the love she so freely gave during her lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice in Lucille’s honor.

