TOPSHAM – Phyllis Jean Butcher Hartzler died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2025 in Topsham. She was 91.
Phyllis was born on Aug. 12, 1933 in Hinsdale, Ill. The youngest of four children, Phyllis grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, Ill. She met her husband, Harris, when they were students at the University of Chicago. Harris’ career as a research chemist brought them to Wilmington, Del., where they welcomed three children to the family: Ann, Jill, and Paul.
Phyllis was a lifelong learner with varied interests: singing in the church choir, taking Senior College courses, writing poetry, and, her great passion and talent, creating art.
She loved being immersed in nature and moved from Wilmington, Del. to Maine after raising her family, where the northern light and water scenes inspired her paintings.
An accomplished artist, she attended the University of Chicago and the Art Institute of Chicago where she earned a B.A. in Humanities. Her postgraduate teachers included notable artists Tom Bostelle and Henry Peacock. Phyllis went on to teach watercolor and drawing to her own students in Delaware and Maine. Her body of work reveals her curiosity for experimentation and includes landscapes, abstract images, and portraits using various media. Phyllis participated in numerous exhibits and juried shows throughout her life and received many awards for her paintings including annual exhibitions with Philadelphia Watercolor Society and Winterthur Museum.
Phyllis was a spiritual seeker who found connection between creating art and the experience of a loving Source. She was a lifelong member of Unitarian-Universalist churches in Wilmington, Del. and Brunswick.
She is survived by her daughters Ann Hartzler and Jill Hartzler Warner, daughter-in-law, Yongjiao Hartzler; and seven grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harris Dale Hartzler; and son, Paul Harris Hartzler.
A memorial service will be held April 5 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to
Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program
