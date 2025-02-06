GORHAM – Tomi (Gushiken) Jordan, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2025, at the age of 93, surrounded by her loving family at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Tomi was born on Dec. 18, 1931, in Motobu-cho, Okinawa, Japan.
Visiting hours will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, followed by her service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038.
To read the full Obituary and share memories of Tomi with the family, please go to http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Gosnell House of Hospice of Southern Maine.
