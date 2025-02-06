The Kennebunk Free Library is delighted to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Cole Harrison Insurance, George C. Harrington and Diantha C. Harrington, Thomas Hartfield and Mimi Gurbst, and the board of trustees for coming together to create the $12,000 Holiday Giving Challenge Fund.

The fund inspired generous giving across our community that helped us bypass our goal of $45,000. When we reached that goal, the Challenge Fund was unlocked and the library received the amazing $12,000 challenge gift. All of us at Kennebunk Free Library are deeply grateful to every donor who gave during our Holiday Giving campaign. Together we not only met, but exceeded our fundraising goal, unlocked the $12,000 challenge gift, and brought in a grand total of $63,700 in donations.

“Our Challenge Fund partners generous offer to match $12,000 in donations has played a pivotal role in the success of our Holiday Giving campaign. Their support not only increased the financial contributions, but also inspired and energized our community.,” said Michelle Conners, executive director for Kennebunk Free Library.

Our donors provide the stability and resources needed to continue our mission to inspire and enable our communities to discover, learn, and connect. Thanks to supporters like you, we can expand the diverse range of services and programs that make our library a vibrant hub of exploration and connection.

Financial support allows us to:

1. Expand our collection: Your donations provide new books, resources, and materials that cater to the evolving interests and needs of our patrons.

2. Enhance technology: In the digital age, staying technologically relevant is crucial. Your contributions enable us to invest in modern technology and provide essential digital resources, support, and training to our community.

3. Facilitate educational programs: From literacy initiatives to workshops and seminars, your donations empower us to organize and host a variety of creative and educational programs that benefit people of all ages.

4. Maintain a welcoming environment: Your generosity provides a clean, comfortable, and inviting space for individuals, families, and groups to come together, learn, and engage with one another.

Our donors’ commitment to Kennebunk Free Library reflects a shared vision of fostering a vibrant and thriving community. As we celebrate this partnership, we look forward to a future filled with continued collaboration and support from our community. Together, we can ensure the library remains a cornerstone of inspiration, exploration, and connection for generations to come.

Anita Randall is development director for Kennebunk Free Library. She can be reached at 207-985-2173, ext. 114 or arandall@kennebunklibrary.org.

