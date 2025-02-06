Topsham police shut down a road for hours Tuesday afternoon as they searched for a man accused of violating a restraining order.
Officers with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the suspect, Barry Lubee, 46, of Topsham, on Wednesday, police confirmed Thursday.
Topsham police were called to a home on Foreside Road around 2 p.m. after he allegedly forced his way in before fleeing toward his home just up the road. Police closed the road due to public safety concerns while they attempted to contact Lubee.
The road reopened after an arrest warrant was issued. Lubee faces charges including burglary, criminal mischief, trespassing, violating a restraining order and conditions of release.
Lubee is being held without bail at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.
